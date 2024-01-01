https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231860Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPortrait of an Almoner of Antwerp (1542) from the Antwerp 16th Century.Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8231860View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 897 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2616 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3062 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3062 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 17.44 MBFree DownloadPortrait of an Almoner of Antwerp (1542) from the Antwerp 16th Century.More