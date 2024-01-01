rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231860
Portrait of an Almoner of Antwerp (1542) from the Antwerp 16th Century.
Portrait of an Almoner of Antwerp (1542) from the Antwerp 16th Century.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8231860

View CC0 License

