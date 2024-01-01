rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231871
Society Ball (ca. 1907) painting in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Society Ball (ca. 1907) painting in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8231871

View CC0 License

Society Ball (ca. 1907) painting in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows.

More