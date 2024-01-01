rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231881
Pie Plate (ca. 1939) by Alfred Parys.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Pie Plate (ca. 1939) by Alfred Parys.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8231881

View CC0 License

Pie Plate (ca. 1939) by Alfred Parys.

More