https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231929Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Meadow at Grave, near Villerville (Le Pre des Graves, a Villerville) (1875) print in high resolution by Charles-François Daubigny. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8231929View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 771 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2250 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 2571 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4000 x 2571 px | 300 dpi | 29.45 MBFree DownloadThe Meadow at Grave, near Villerville (Le Pre des Graves, a Villerville) (1875) print in high resolution by Charles-François Daubigny. More