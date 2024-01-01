https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231982Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Farm (1855) painting in high resolution by Charles-François Daubigny. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8231982View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 753 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3338 x 2094 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3338 x 2094 px | 300 dpi | 20.02 MBFree DownloadThe Farm (1855) painting in high resolution by Charles-François Daubigny. More