https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231991Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextComb (1935–1942) by Sylvia Zon. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8231991View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1043 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3043 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3359 x 3864 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3359 x 3864 px | 300 dpi | 16.32 MBFree DownloadComb (1935–1942) by Sylvia Zon. More