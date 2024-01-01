rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231998
Possibly William Sheldon (c. 1831) by Asahel Powers.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Possibly William Sheldon (c. 1831) by Asahel Powers.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8231998

View CC0 License

Possibly William Sheldon (c. 1831) by Asahel Powers.

More