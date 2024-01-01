https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232027Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Misfortunes of Cephalus (ca. 1520–1522) by Bernardino Luini. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8232027View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 716 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2042 x 3423 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2042 x 3423 px | 300 dpi | 16.08 MBFree DownloadThe Misfortunes of Cephalus (ca. 1520–1522) by Bernardino Luini. More