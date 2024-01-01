rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232034
Saint Lucy and a Donor (ca. 1585&ndash;1595) by Veronese & Gabriele Caliari.
Saint Lucy and a Donor (ca. 1585–1595) by Veronese & Gabriele Caliari.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
8232034

View CC0 License

Saint Lucy and a Donor (ca. 1585–1595) by Veronese & Gabriele Caliari.

