https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232034Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSaint Lucy and a Donor (ca. 1585–1595) by Veronese & Gabriele Caliari. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8232034View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 753 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2197 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2571 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2571 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 20.33 MBFree DownloadSaint Lucy and a Donor (ca. 1585–1595) by Veronese & Gabriele Caliari. More