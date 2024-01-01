rawpixel
Robert Devereux, 2nd Earl of Essex (1596&ndash;1601) by Anonymous Artist & Marcus Gheeraerts, the Younger.
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8232035

View CC0 License

