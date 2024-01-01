rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232048
Spinning Wheel (ca.1941) by George V. Vezolles.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Spinning Wheel (ca.1941) by George V. Vezolles.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8232048

View CC0 License

Spinning Wheel (ca.1941) by George V. Vezolles.

More