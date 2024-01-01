rawpixel
Saint Peter (ca. 1616&ndash;1618) by Anonymous Artist & Sir Peter Paul Rubens.
Saint Peter (ca. 1616–1618) by Anonymous Artist & Sir Peter Paul Rubens.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
8232094

View CC0 License

