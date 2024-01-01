rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232110
A Girl with a Flower in Her Hair (1760&ndash;1762) by Pietro Rotari.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

A Girl with a Flower in Her Hair (1760–1762) by Pietro Rotari.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8232110

View CC0 License

A Girl with a Flower in Her Hair (1760–1762) by Pietro Rotari.

More