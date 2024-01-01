rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232131
Potato Grinder (ca.1940) by Doris Hollingsworth.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Potato Grinder (ca.1940) by Doris Hollingsworth.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8232131

View CC0 License

Potato Grinder (ca.1940) by Doris Hollingsworth.

More