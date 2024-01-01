rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232140
Coffee Grinder (1937) by Dayton Brown.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Coffee Grinder (1937) by Dayton Brown.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8232140

View CC0 License

Coffee Grinder (1937) by Dayton Brown.

More