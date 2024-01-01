rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232151
Unidentified British Navy Officer (ca. 1745) by John Wollaston.
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
8232151

View CC0 License

