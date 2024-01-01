https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232159Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextToy Rooster (c. 1938) by Lillian Hunter. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8232159View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 945 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2756 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4070 x 3205 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4070 x 3205 px | 300 dpi | 12.69 MBFree DownloadToy Rooster (c. 1938) by Lillian Hunter. More