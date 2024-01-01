rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232159
Toy Rooster (c. 1938) by Lillian Hunter.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Toy Rooster (c. 1938) by Lillian Hunter.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8232159

View CC0 License

Toy Rooster (c. 1938) by Lillian Hunter.

More