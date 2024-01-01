https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232165Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWardroom Lamp from "Constitution" (ca.1937) by James M. Lawson & Gordon Saltar. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8232165View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 889 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2594 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3036 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3036 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 17.5 MBFree DownloadWardroom Lamp from "Constitution" (ca.1937) by James M. Lawson & Gordon Saltar. More