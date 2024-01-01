rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232166
Watch and Case (c. 1937) by Harry G. Aberdeen.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Watch and Case (c. 1937) by Harry G. Aberdeen.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8232166

View CC0 License

Watch and Case (c. 1937) by Harry G. Aberdeen.

More