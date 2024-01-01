rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232178
Door Knocker (ca.1936) by Jack Staloff.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Door Knocker (ca.1936) by Jack Staloff.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8232178

View CC0 License

Door Knocker (ca.1936) by Jack Staloff.

More