rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232215
Possibly Franciska Krasinska, Duchess of Courland (ca. 1790) by Angelica Kauffmann.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Possibly Franciska Krasinska, Duchess of Courland (ca. 1790) by Angelica Kauffmann.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8232215

View CC0 License

Possibly Franciska Krasinska, Duchess of Courland (ca. 1790) by Angelica Kauffmann.

More