https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232237Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWoman Reading in the Studio (ca. 1868) by Jean Baptiste Camille Corot. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8232237View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 941 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2744 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 3211 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 3211 px | 300 dpi | 25.3 MBFree DownloadWoman Reading in the Studio (ca. 1868) by Jean Baptiste Camille Corot. More