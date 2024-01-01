rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232262
Adze (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Adze (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8232262

View CC0 License

Adze (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke.

More