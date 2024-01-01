rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232268
Creamer (ca.1938) by John Matulis.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Creamer (ca.1938) by John Matulis.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8232268

View CC0 License

Creamer (ca.1938) by John Matulis.

More