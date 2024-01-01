https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232281Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA Landscape with Three Figures and a Dog drawing in high resolution by Théodore Rousseau (1812–1867). Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8232281View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1025 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3323 x 2839 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3323 x 2839 px | 300 dpi | 15.46 MBFree DownloadA Landscape with Three Figures and a Dog drawing in high resolution by Théodore Rousseau (1812–1867). More