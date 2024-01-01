rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232284
Tavern Sign (ca.1940) by Robert W.R. Taylor.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Tavern Sign (ca.1940) by Robert W.R. Taylor.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8232284

View CC0 License

Tavern Sign (ca.1940) by Robert W.R. Taylor.

More