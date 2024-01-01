rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232301
Alexander Hamilton (ca. 1792) by John Trumbull.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Alexander Hamilton (ca. 1792) by John Trumbull.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8232301

View CC0 License

Alexander Hamilton (ca. 1792) by John Trumbull.

More