https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232318Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBillethead (ca. 1939) by Frances Cohen. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8232318View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1442 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2523 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3960 x 2855 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" TIFF 2000 x 1442 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 3960 x 2855 px | 300 dpi | 12.45 MBFree DownloadBillethead (ca. 1939) by Frances Cohen. More