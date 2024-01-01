https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232326Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Cartographer Professor Josef Jüttner and His Wife (1824) by Ferdinand Georg Waldmüller. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8232326View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 952 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2777 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3250 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3250 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 23.72 MBFree DownloadThe Cartographer Professor Josef Jüttner and His Wife (1824) by Ferdinand Georg Waldmüller. More