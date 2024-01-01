rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232326
The Cartographer Professor Josef J&uuml;ttner and His Wife (1824) by Ferdinand Georg Waldm&uuml;ller.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Cartographer Professor Josef Jüttner and His Wife (1824) by Ferdinand Georg Waldmüller.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8232326

View CC0 License

The Cartographer Professor Josef Jüttner and His Wife (1824) by Ferdinand Georg Waldmüller.

More