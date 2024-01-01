https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232346Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextEliphalet Terry (ca. 1824) by Samuel F. B. Morse. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8232346View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 992 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2404 x 2908 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2404 x 2908 px | 300 dpi | 9.43 MBFree DownloadEliphalet Terry (ca. 1824) by Samuel F. B. Morse. More