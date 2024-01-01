rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232349
Young Woman in White (1904) by Robert Henri.
Young Woman in White (1904) by Robert Henri.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8232349

View CC0 License

Young Woman in White (1904) by Robert Henri.

