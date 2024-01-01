https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232360Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSketch of a Woman (1885–1890) by Jean–Louis Forain. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8232360View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 986 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2396 x 2917 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2396 x 2917 px | 300 dpi | 15.32 MBFree DownloadSketch of a Woman (1885–1890) by Jean–Louis Forain. More