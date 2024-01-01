rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232402
Beer Bottle (1940) by Herman O. Stroh.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Beer Bottle (1940) by Herman O. Stroh.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8232402

View CC0 License

Beer Bottle (1940) by Herman O. Stroh.

More