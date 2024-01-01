rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232471
Bathers Wrestling (Baigneuses luttants) (ca. 1896) by Camille Pissarro.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Bathers Wrestling (Baigneuses luttants) (ca. 1896) by Camille Pissarro.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8232471

View CC0 License

Bathers Wrestling (Baigneuses luttants) (ca. 1896) by Camille Pissarro.

More