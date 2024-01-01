rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232479
Peter Stuyvesant Garden (ca. 1936) by George Stonehill.
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
8232479

View CC0 License

