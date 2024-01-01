rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232485
Project for the House and Gardens of Mlle. Guimard (ca. 1768&ndash;1770) by Jean Testard & Charles-Philippe Campion de…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Project for the House and Gardens of Mlle. Guimard (ca. 1768–1770) by Jean Testard & Charles-Philippe Campion de Tersan.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8232485

View CC0 License

Project for the House and Gardens of Mlle. Guimard (ca. 1768–1770) by Jean Testard & Charles-Philippe Campion de Tersan.

More