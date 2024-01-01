https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232491Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextIn Love (Amoureux) (1888) print in high resolution by Théophile Alexandre Steinlen. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8232491View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1070 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3122 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3761 x 3355 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3761 x 3355 px | 300 dpi | 26.99 MBFree DownloadIn Love (Amoureux) (1888) print in high resolution by Théophile Alexandre Steinlen. More