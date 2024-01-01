rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232497
A Man on a City Street, Surrounded by Children (Un Père) drawing in high resolution by Théophile Alexandre Steinlen (1859 –1923).

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8232497

View CC0 License

