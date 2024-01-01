https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232523Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBoy's Dress, (1935/1942) by Edith Towner.Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8232523View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 898 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2618 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3064 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3064 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 15.51 MBFree DownloadBoy's Dress, (1935/1942) by Edith Towner.More