rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232528
Frame for Mirror (1935&ndash;1942).
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Frame for Mirror (1935–1942).

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8232528

View CC0 License

Frame for Mirror (1935–1942).

More