Mirror (1935&ndash;1942) by Nicholas Gorid and Frank Wenger.
Mirror (1935–1942) by Nicholas Gorid and Frank Wenger.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
8232529

View CC0 License

