The Nave and Apse, without a Transept, of a Cathedral for Berlin (1827–1828) painting in high resolution by Karl Friedrich Schinkel.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8232535

View CC0 License

