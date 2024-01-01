rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232552
Horse Head Hitching Post (ca.1936) by C.H. Hastings.
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
8232552

View CC0 License

