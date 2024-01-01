rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232572
Vase (ca.1936) by Robert Stewart.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Vase (ca.1936) by Robert Stewart.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8232572

View CC0 License

Vase (ca.1936) by Robert Stewart.

More