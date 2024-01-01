rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232593
Plate (ca.1936) by Erwin Schwabe.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Plate (ca.1936) by Erwin Schwabe.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8232593

View CC0 License

Plate (ca.1936) by Erwin Schwabe.

More