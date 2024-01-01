rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232600
Hand Powered Fire Pump (ca. 1938) by Hans Mangelsdorf.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Hand Powered Fire Pump (ca. 1938) by Hans Mangelsdorf.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8232600

View CC0 License

Hand Powered Fire Pump (ca. 1938) by Hans Mangelsdorf.

More