rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232612
Wooden Cross, Carved, Used as Headstone (ca.1937) by Majel G. Claflin.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Wooden Cross, Carved, Used as Headstone (ca.1937) by Majel G. Claflin.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8232612

View CC0 License

Wooden Cross, Carved, Used as Headstone (ca.1937) by Majel G. Claflin.

More