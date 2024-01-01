https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232624Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWooden Sugar Bucket (ca.1938) by Annie B. Johnston. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8232624View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 988 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2882 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3373 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3373 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 18.04 MBFree DownloadWooden Sugar Bucket (ca.1938) by Annie B. Johnston. More