https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232631
The Melon (c. 1880) painting in high resolution by Edouard Manet.
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8232631

View CC0 License

