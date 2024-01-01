rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8232690
Kitchen Utensils (ca. 1939) by Fritz Boehmer.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Kitchen Utensils (ca. 1939) by Fritz Boehmer.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8232690

View CC0 License

Kitchen Utensils (ca. 1939) by Fritz Boehmer.

More